Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fisher County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Fisher County, Texas this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fisher County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Cross Plains High School at Hamlin Collegiate High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Hamlin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland High School at Rotan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Rotan, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
