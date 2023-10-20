Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Donley County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

    • Donley County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Memphis High School at Clarendon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Clarendon, TX
    • Conference: 2A - District 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

