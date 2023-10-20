Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Collin County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Collin County, Texas. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!
Collin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
McKinney High School at Rock Hill High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Memorial High School - Frisco at Denton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flower Mound High School at Plano Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Paul II High School - Plano at St Frederick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Monroe, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Prestonwood Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plano West Senior High School at Plano East Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Plano, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prosper High School at Braswell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Aubrey, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Celina High School at Carter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
