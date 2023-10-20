Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brazos County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Brazos County, Texas this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Brazos County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
First Baptist Christian at Allen Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Georgetown High School at College Station High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midway High School - Waco at Bryan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
