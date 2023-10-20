If you live in Brazoria County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Brazoria County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Magnolia High School at Manvel High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Rosharon, TX

Rosharon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Angleton High School at Friendswood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Friendswood, TX

Friendswood, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Shadow Creek High School at Dawson High School - Pearland

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Pearland, TX

Pearland, TX Conference: 6A - Region 23

6A - Region 23 How to Stream: Watch Here

Pearland High School at Alief Taylor High School