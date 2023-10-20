If you reside in Angelina County, Texas and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Travis County
  • Jefferson County
  • El Paso County
  • Tarrant County
  • Denton County
  • Harris County
  • Starr County
  • Dallas County
  • Fort Bend County
  • Willacy County

    • Angelina County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Lufkin High School at Tyler High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Tyler, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.