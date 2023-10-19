On Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM CT, R L Turner High School will host W T White High School in a game between 5A - District 11 teams.

W T White vs. R L Turner Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, October 19

Thursday, October 19 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Dallas County Games This Week

Duncanville High School at Skyline High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Dallas , TX

Dallas , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Ranchview High School at L G Pinkston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunset High School at Timberview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairhill School at Christian Heritage Classical School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Longview, TX

Longview, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

A Plus Academy at James Madison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lubbock Christian School at First Baptist Academy - Dallas

Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on October 20

5:45 PM CT on October 20 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bryan Adams High School at Newman Smith High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 20

6:45 PM CT on October 20 Location: Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, TX Conference: 5A - District 11

5A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Prestonwood Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Macarthur High School - Irving at Highland Park High School - Dallas

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Coppell High School at Hebron High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Prairie High School at Martin High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Conference: 6A - District 8

6A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Cedar Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Conference: 6A - District 11

6A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Stockdale High School at Harper High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Harper, TX

Harper, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Ford High School at Lincoln High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Highlands High School at Pearce High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Temple , TX

Temple , TX Conference: 6A - District 7

6A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Justin F Kimball School at W H Adamson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 5A - District 12

5A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas at Seagoville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Celina High School at Carter High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Emmett J Conrad High School at Hillcrest High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 5A - District 11

5A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Cedar Hill, TX

Cedar Hill, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunnyvale High School at Aubrey High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Aubrey, TX

Aubrey, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

South Oak Cliff High School at W W Samuell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 5A - District 12

5A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

North Dallas High School at Wilmer-Hutchins High School