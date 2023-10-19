Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars will face the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Honda Center. Does a bet on Seguin intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Tyler Seguin vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Seguin Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Seguin's plus-minus last season was +3, in 15:24 per game on the ice.

In 18 of 76 games last season, he scored a goal -- and three of those games included multiple goals.

Seguin had an assist in 25 of 76 games last season, with multiple assists in three of them.

He has an implied probability of 54.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Seguin Stats vs. the Ducks in 2022-23

Defensively, the Ducks allowed 335 total goals (4.1 per game) to rank 32nd in NHL action.

They had the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential at -129.

