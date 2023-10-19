Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Travis County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Travis County, Texas this week, we've got what you need.
Travis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Hendrickson High School at Leander High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Leander , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Pflugerville Connolly at Salado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Salado, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chaparral High School at Connally High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brentwood Christian School at Bay Area Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: League City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pflugerville High School at Elgin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Temple, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 18
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westlake High School at Austin High School - Austin
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Austin, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 26
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Travis High School at Dripping Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Dripping Springs, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
