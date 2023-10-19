The Anaheim Ducks will host the Dallas Stars on Thursday, with Frank Vatrano coming off a hat trick in their last game.

Tune in to see the Stars and Ducks square off on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Stars vs Ducks Additional Info

Stars Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars' 281 goals scored last season (3.4 per game) ranked seventh in the league.

Their +66 goal differential was fourth-best in the league.

The 64 power-play goals the Stars scored last season (fifth-most in the NHL) came via 256 power-play chances.

The Stars were fifth in the league with a 25% power-play conversion rate.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60.1% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.4% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Ducks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Ducks allowed 4.1 goals per game (335 in total), 32nd in the NHL.

The Ducks' 206 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 31st in the NHL.

Their -129 goal differential was 32nd in the league.

The Ducks had 36 power-play goals (30th in NHL) on 229 chances.

The Ducks scored on 15.72% of their power plays, No. 31 in the league.

Ducks Key Players