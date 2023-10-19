Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Starr County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school football games in Starr County, Texas this week? We've got you covered.
Starr County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Raymondville High School at Grulla High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Rio Grande City, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 32
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
James "Nikki" Rowe High School at Rio Grande City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Rio Grande City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
