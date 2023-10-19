The Dallas Stars, including Roope Hintz, are in action Thursday versus the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Hintz are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Roope Hintz vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Hintz Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 73 games last season, Hintz had a plus-minus rating of +31, and averaged 15:37 on the ice.

He had a goal in 28 games last season out of 73 games played, including multiple goals seven times.

Hintz had an assist in 27 games last season out of 73 games played, including multiple assists nine times.

Hintz's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Hintz going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Hintz Stats vs. the Ducks in 2022-23

Defensively, the Ducks gave up 335 total goals (4.1 per game) to rank 32nd in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-129) ranked 32nd in the league.

