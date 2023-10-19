The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-3) and the Rice Owls (3-3) square off on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in a battle of AAC opponents.

Tulsa is compiling 386.2 yards per game on offense (74th in the FBS), and rank 102nd defensively, yielding 399.3 yards allowed per game. Rice ranks 41st in the FBS with 32.7 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 101st with 30.3 points allowed per contest on defense.

Below in this story, we will provide all the details you need to know about how to view this game on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Rice vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Rice vs. Tulsa Key Statistics

Rice Tulsa 395.7 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.2 (95th) 397.8 (74th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 399.3 (78th) 79.5 (129th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.2 (25th) 316.2 (12th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 192 (109th) 10 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (124th) 5 (119th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (32nd)

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has compiled 1,831 yards on 63.6% passing while tossing 15 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Dean Connors' team-high 180 rushing yards have come on 41 carries, with one touchdown. He also leads the team with 306 receiving yards (51 per game) on 24 catches with two touchdowns.

Juma Otoviano has run for 127 yards across 38 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey's 514 receiving yards (85.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 30 receptions on 55 targets with six touchdowns.

Rawson MacNeill's 18 catches (on 30 targets) have netted him 236 yards (39.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Tulsa Stats Leaders

Cardell Williams has 955 pass yards for Tulsa, completing 60.8% of his passes and collecting eight touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 110 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 37 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Watkins has 367 rushing yards on 93 carries with two touchdowns.

Jordan Ford has been handed the ball 58 times this year and racked up 240 yards (40 per game) with one touchdown.

Marquis Shoulders' team-leading 283 yards as a receiver have come on 16 catches (out of 26 targets) with five touchdowns.

Devan Williams has caught 19 passes while averaging 45.7 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Kamdyn Benjamin's 13 catches are good enough for 222 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tulsa or Rice gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.