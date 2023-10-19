Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lubbock County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Lubbock County, Texas this week, we've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lubbock County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Brownwood High School at Estacado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lubbock Christian School at First Baptist Academy - Dallas
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.