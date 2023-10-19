Leody Taveras vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 4
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Leody Taveras (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 113 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 4 of the ALCS with the Rangers in front 2-1.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .266.
- In 63.6% of his games this year (96 of 151), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (25.8%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 151 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (9.3%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Taveras has had an RBI in 46 games this year (30.5%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (10.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 55 games this season (36.4%), including 15 multi-run games (9.9%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|74
|.285
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.294
|.456
|SLG
|.390
|23
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|30
|59/17
|K/BB
|58/18
|8
|SB
|6
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros will send Urquidy (3-3) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 11, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.29, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .263 batting average against him.
