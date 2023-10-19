We have 2023 high school football competition in Jefferson County, Texas this week, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Westbrook High School at Kingwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Humble, TX

Humble, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Nederland High School at Galena Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Galena Park, TX

Galena Park, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Summer Creek High School at Beaumont United

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Beaumont, TX

Beaumont, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamshire Fannett High School at Silsbee High School