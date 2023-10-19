Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fort Bend County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football games in Fort Bend County, Texas this week? We have the information here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fort Bend County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Katy Jordan High School at James E Taylor High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dulles High School at George Ranch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willowridge High School - Fort Bend at Marshall High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bush High School - Fort Bend at Clements High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Hightower High School at Elkins High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Missouri City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridge Point High School at Austin High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bay City High School at Needville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Needville, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 25
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg at Randle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Fulshear High School at Kempner High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 21
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.