Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in El Paso County, Texas this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
El Paso County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Eastwood High School at Montwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19
- Location: el paso, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Sonora High School at Anthony High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Anthony, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodsboro at Agua Dulce High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Agua Dulce, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.