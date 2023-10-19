How to Stream the Eastwood High School vs. Montwood High School Football Game - October 19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM MT, Montwood High School will host Eastwood High School in a game between 6A - Region 1 teams.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Eastwood vs. Montwood Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT
- Location: el paso, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other El Paso County Games This Week
Sonora High School at Anthony High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Anthony, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodsboro at Agua Dulce High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Agua Dulce, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
