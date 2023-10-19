Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Denton County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Denton County, Texas has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Denton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Byron Nelson High School at Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Keller, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Memorial High School - Frisco at Denton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flower Mound High School at Plano Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Billy Ryan High School at Aledo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Sherman, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewisville High School at Marcus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Flower Mound, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Colony High School at Azle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pilot Point High School at Boyd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Boyd, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunnyvale High School at Aubrey High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Aubrey, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
