Estacado High School will host Brownwood High School on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Brownwood vs. Estacado Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 19
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Lubbock, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lubbock County Games This Week

Lubbock Christian School at First Baptist Academy - Dallas

  • Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Brown County Games This Week

Early High School at Grape Creek High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: San Angelo, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sidney High School at Zephyr High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Zephyr, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mullin High School at Blanket High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Blanket, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bangs High School at Tolar High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Tolar, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.