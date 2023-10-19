Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Brown County, Texas this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Brown County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Brownwood High School at Estacado High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Early High School at Grape Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: San Angelo, TX

San Angelo, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sidney High School at Zephyr High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Zephyr, TX

Zephyr, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Mullin High School at Blanket High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Blanket, TX

Blanket, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Bangs High School at Tolar High School