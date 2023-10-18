CUSA foes match up when the New Mexico State Aggies (4-3) and the UTEP Miners (2-5) play on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium.

New Mexico State is putting up 439.7 yards per game offensively this year (35th in the FBS), and is giving up 383.1 yards per game (80th) on defense. UTEP's offense has been bottom-25 this season, posting 17.7 points per game, which ranks seventh-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 73rd with 26.1 points surrendered per contest.

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Key Statistics

UTEP New Mexico State 359.4 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.7 (21st) 381.7 (97th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.1 (99th) 155.4 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.9 (24th) 204 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 244.9 (54th) 11 (93rd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (53rd) 5 (118th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (118th)

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison has compiled 947 yards on 56.6% passing while tossing five touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has rushed 87 times for 452 yards, with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on eight catches for 117 yards.

Deion Hankins has racked up 442 yards on 92 carries with two touchdowns.

Kelly Akharaiyi's 513 receiving yards (73.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 25 catches on 50 targets with three touchdowns.

Jeremiah Ballard has totaled 311 receiving yards (44.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 18 receptions.

Tyrin Smith's 19 catches (on 29 targets) have netted him 191 yards (27.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

New Mexico State Stats Leaders

Diego Pavia leads New Mexico State with 1,615 yards (230.7 ypg) on 102-of-164 passing with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 440 rushing yards on 76 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

This season, Ahmonte Watkins has carried the ball 25 times for 306 yards (43.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jonathan Brady's team-leading 338 yards as a receiver have come on 18 receptions (out of 28 targets) with three touchdowns.

Trent Hudson has reeled in 15 passes while averaging 44.4 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Jordin Parker has compiled four receptions for 194 yards, an average of 27.7 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

