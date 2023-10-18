The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 3 of the ALCS. The Rangers own a 2-0 series lead.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is batting .270 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks.

In 59 of 91 games this season (64.8%) Garver has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).

In 18 games this year, he has homered (19.8%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 36.3% of his games this season, Garver has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 40.7% of his games this year (37 of 91), with two or more runs 10 times (11.0%).

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 41 .291 AVG .248 .392 OBP .347 .536 SLG .462 17 XBH 13 10 HR 9 27 RBI 23 48/23 K/BB 34/21 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings