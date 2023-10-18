Marcus Semien vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Marcus Semien (batting .209 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 3 of the ALCS. The Rangers have a 2-0 series lead.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Astros.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .478, fueled by 73 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.
- Semien has gotten at least one hit in 72.8% of his games this season (123 of 169), with at least two hits 55 times (32.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 26 games this year (15.4%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 40.8% of his games this season, Semien has driven in at least one run. In 22 of those games (13.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored a run in 95 games this season, with multiple runs 23 times.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|81
|.292
|AVG
|.261
|.360
|OBP
|.337
|.535
|SLG
|.422
|42
|XBH
|31
|18
|HR
|11
|54
|RBI
|46
|43/35
|K/BB
|67/37
|9
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 201 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Astros are sending Javier (10-5) to the mound for his 32nd start of the season. He is 10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts through 162 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday, Oct. 10 against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.56), 31st in WHIP (1.265), and 27th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers.
