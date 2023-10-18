The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim (.316 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 2-0 lead in the series heading into Game 3 of the ALCS.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Astros.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .258.

Heim is batting .250 with one homer during his last games and is on a nine-game hitting streak.

Heim has had a hit in 91 of 135 games this year (67.4%), including multiple hits 31 times (23.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Heim has driven in a run in 55 games this year (40.7%), including 23 games with more than one RBI (17.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

He has scored in 36.3% of his games this season (49 of 135), with two or more runs 12 times (8.9%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 63 .261 AVG .255 .323 OBP .312 .500 SLG .377 30 XBH 16 12 HR 6 48 RBI 47 49/20 K/BB 47/20 0 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings