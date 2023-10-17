When the South Alabama Jaguars match up with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 7:30 PM on Tuesday, October 17, our computer model predicts the Jaguars will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction South Alabama (-17.5) Over (53.5) South Alabama 42, Southern Miss 15

South Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The Jaguars have an implied moneyline win probability of 90.9% in this game.

The Jaguars have won twice against the spread this season.

South Alabama has not covered the spread when they are at least 17.5-point favorites (0-1).

Out of six Jaguars games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 53.5 points, 2.8 higher than the average total in South Alabama games this season.

Southern Miss Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 13.8% chance of a victory for the Golden Eagles.

The Golden Eagles have not covered the spread in a game yet this season in five games with a set total.

Southern Miss is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 17.5 points or greater this season.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Golden Eagles' five games with a set total.

The average point total for the Southern Miss this year is 0.6 points less than this game's over/under.

Jaguars vs. Golden Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Alabama 32.2 22.2 32.5 25.5 32.0 20.5 Southern Miss 23.7 35.3 23.0 25.5 25.0 55.0

