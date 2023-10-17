The Dallas Stars, Jamie Benn included, will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Benn are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jamie Benn vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Benn Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Benn had a plus-minus of +23, and averaged 15:47 on the ice.

He scored a goal in a game 30 times last season over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two games.

In 34 of 82 games last season, Benn had an assist -- and 11 of those games included multiple assists.

Benn's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Benn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Benn Stats vs. the Golden Knights in 2022-23

The Golden Knights gave up 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in NHL action in goals against.

They had the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

