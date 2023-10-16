Robbie Grossman vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 2
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Robbie Grossman returns to action for the Texas Rangers against Framber Valdez and the Houston AstrosOctober 16 at 4:37 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 2 of the ALCS. The Rangers have a 1-0 series lead.
In his most recent action (on October 7 against the Orioles) he went 1-for-5 with a double.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .238 with 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 57 walks.
- In 56.5% of his games this year (65 of 115), Grossman has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (14.8%) he recorded more than one.
- In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (8.7%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Grossman has picked up an RBI in 26.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this year (36.5%), including 12 multi-run games (10.4%).
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|55
|.229
|AVG
|.246
|.321
|OBP
|.357
|.373
|SLG
|.412
|16
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|23
|47/25
|K/BB
|51/32
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 201 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season. He is 12-11 with a 3.45 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 198 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, Oct. 9 against the Minnesota Twins, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.45), 13th in WHIP (1.126), and 22nd in K/9 (9.1).
