The Dallas Cowboys (3-2) hit the road to play the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) at SoFi Stadium on Monday, October 16, 2023.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Chargers

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: ESPN

Cowboys Insights

The Cowboys average 26.8 points per game, comparable to the 26 per outing the Chargers surrender.

The Cowboys collect 327.4 yards per game, 76.6 fewer yards than the 404 the Chargers allow per outing.

Dallas rushes for 124.4 yards per game, 20.1 more than the 104.3 Los Angeles allows per contest.

This year, the Cowboys have five turnovers, two fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (7).

Cowboys Away Performance

On the road, the Cowboys average fewer points (22 per game) than overall (26.8). They also concede more (23.3 per game) than overall (16.6).

The Cowboys accumulate 292.7 yards per game on the road (34.7 fewer than overall), and allow 330.7 in road games (38.7 more than overall).

On the road, the Cowboys accumulate fewer rushing yards (121.3 per game) than overall (124.4). They also allow more rushing yards (166.7 per game) than overall (123.4).

On the road, the Cowboys successfully convert fewer third downs (47.5%) than overall (49.3%). They also allow opponents to convert on more third downs in away games (43.2%) than overall (35%).

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 at Arizona L 28-16 FOX 10/1/2023 New England W 38-3 FOX 10/8/2023 at San Francisco L 42-10 NBC 10/16/2023 at Los Angeles - ABC/ESPN 10/29/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 11/5/2023 at Philadelphia - FOX 11/12/2023 New York - FOX

