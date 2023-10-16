Best Bets, Odds for the Cowboys vs. Chargers Monday Night Football Game – Week 6
The Dallas Cowboys (3-2) go on the road to play the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) at SoFi Stadium on Monday, October 16, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.
When is Cowboys vs. Chargers?
- Game Date: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model has the Chargers as 0.6-point favorites in this one despite the opposite prediction from BetMGM. However, the margin between the two lines is only 2.1 points.
- The Cowboys have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Cowboys have won 75% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (3-1).
- Dallas has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.
- The Chargers have not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- Los Angeles has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +105 moneyline set for this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Los Angeles (+1.5)
- The Cowboys are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Dallas has an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- The Chargers have covered the spread once in four games with a set spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (50.5)
- Dallas and Los Angeles average 3.8 more points between them than the total of 50.5 for this game.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 7.9 less points per game (42.6) than this game's over/under of 50.5 points.
- Cowboys games have gone over the point total on three of five occasions (60%).
- The Chargers have gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).
Michael Gallup Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|5
|36
|0
Keenan Allen Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|4
|12.3
|1
|1.5
|0
|108.5
|3
