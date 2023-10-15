Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will play Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the ALCS. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:15 PM ET on Sunday, October 15 at Minute Maid Park.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rangers +120 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander - HOU (13-8, 3.22 ERA) vs Jordan Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.20 ERA)

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -140 +120 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 115 games this season and won 62 (53.9%) of those contests.

The Astros have gone 44-38 (winning 53.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 4-1 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have been victorious in 26, or 51%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rangers have a mark of 8-11 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 1-7-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Corey Seager 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+125) Adolis García 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+160) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +275 3rd 2nd

