Nate Lowe vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday, Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros and Justin Verlander, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 1 of the ALCS.
In his last action (on October 10 against the Orioles) he went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .262 with 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 94th in the league in slugging.
- In 71.1% of his games this season (118 of 166), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 42 of those games (25.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 18 games this year (10.8%), homering in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has driven home a run in 59 games this year (35.5%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 71 games this year (42.8%), including 17 multi-run games (10.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|81
|.270
|AVG
|.253
|.360
|OBP
|.361
|.443
|SLG
|.386
|30
|XBH
|28
|11
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|34
|82/41
|K/BB
|83/52
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 201 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Verlander (13-8) takes the mound for the Astros in his 28th start of the season. He has a 3.22 ERA in 162 1/3 innings pitched, with 144 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday, Oct. 7 against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 40-year-old's 3.22 ERA ranks ninth, 1.133 WHIP ranks 14th, and 8 K/9 ranks 34th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.