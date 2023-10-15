Mitch Garver is back in action for the Texas Rangers versus Justin Verlander and the Houston AstrosOctober 15 at 8:15 PM ET. The teams will meet to open the ALCS.

He is back in action for the first time since October 10, when he went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Orioles.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is batting .270 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks.

Garver has picked up a hit in 58 of 89 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.

In 20.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Garver has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (36.0%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (13.5%).

He has scored at least once 37 times this year (41.6%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.2%).

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 41 .291 AVG .248 .392 OBP .347 .536 SLG .462 17 XBH 13 10 HR 9 27 RBI 23 48/23 K/BB 34/21 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings