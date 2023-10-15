Jonah Heim is back in action for the Texas Rangers against Justin Verlander and the Houston AstrosOctober 15 at 8:15 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 1 of the ALCS..

He is back in action for the first time since October 10, when he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Heim is hitting .258 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks.

Heim will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 over the course of his last outings.

In 66.9% of his games this year (89 of 133), Heim has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (23.3%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 133 games he has played this season, he's homered in 18 of them (13.5%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 39.8% of his games this year, Heim has tallied at least one RBI. In 23 of those games (17.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

He has scored in 36.1% of his games this year (48 of 133), with two or more runs 12 times (9.0%).

Home Away 65 GP 63 .261 AVG .255 .323 OBP .312 .500 SLG .377 30 XBH 16 12 HR 6 48 RBI 47 49/20 K/BB 47/20 0 SB 2

