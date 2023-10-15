Adolis García vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Adolis Garcia is back in action for the Texas Rangers versus Justin Verlander and the Houston AstrosOctober 15 at 8:15 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 1 of the ALCS..
He returns to action for the first time since October 10, when he went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI against the Orioles.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks while hitting .245.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 105th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- Garcia will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .292 with two homers during his last outings.
- Garcia has had a hit in 98 of 153 games this year (64.1%), including multiple hits 32 times (20.9%).
- In 37 games this year, he has gone deep (24.2%, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 43.1% of his games this season, Garcia has driven in at least one run. In 28 of those games (18.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 51.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 27 games with multiple runs (17.6%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|72
|.271
|AVG
|.220
|.359
|OBP
|.297
|.601
|SLG
|.418
|40
|XBH
|28
|25
|HR
|14
|62
|RBI
|45
|80/34
|K/BB
|95/31
|4
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros will send Verlander (13-8) out for his 28th start of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts through 162 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 7, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 40-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.22), 14th in WHIP (1.133), and 34th in K/9 (8).
