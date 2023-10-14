Week 7 of the college football schedule included five games featuring Big Ten teams involved. Check out this article to see results and key players from all of those games.

Jump to Matchup:

Indiana vs. Michigan | Ohio State vs. Purdue

Week 7 Big Ten Results

Michigan 52 Indiana 7

  • Pregame Favorite: Michigan (-32.5)
  • Pregame Total: 45.5

Michigan Leaders

  • Passing: J.J. McCarthy (14-for-17, 222 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Benjamin Hall (9 ATT, 58 YDS)
  • Receiving: Colston Loveland (4 TAR, 3 REC, 80 YDS, 1 TD)

Indiana Leaders

  • Passing: Tayven Jackson (7-for-13, 52 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Trent Howland (5 ATT, 35 YDS)
  • Receiving: Jaylin Lucas (6 TAR, 5 REC, 56 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

MichiganIndiana
407Total Yards232
244Passing Yards140
163Rushing Yards92
0Turnovers4

Ohio State 41 Purdue 7

  • Pregame Favorite: Ohio State (-17)
  • Pregame Total: 52.5

Ohio State Leaders

  • Passing: Kyle McCord (16-for-28, 276 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Dallan Hayden (11 ATT, 76 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Marvin Harrison Jr. (13 TAR, 6 REC, 105 YDS, 1 TD)

Purdue Leaders

  • Passing: Hudson Card (13-for-32, 126 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Devin Mockobee (18 ATT, 110 YDS)
  • Receiving: Mershawn Rice (6 TAR, 3 REC, 50 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

PurdueOhio State
257Total Yards486
134Passing Yards334
123Rushing Yards152
0Turnovers2

Next Week's Big Ten Games

No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Ohio Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Favorite: Ohio State (-10.5)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Indiana Hoosiers

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
  • TV Channel: BTN
  • Favorite: -

Northwestern Wildcats at Nebraska Cornhuskers

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
  • TV Channel: BTN
  • Favorite: -

Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
  • TV Channel:
  • Favorite: -

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Michigan State Spartans

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Spartan Stadium
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Favorite: Michigan (-19.5)

