The UTSA Roadrunners (2-3) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the UAB Blazers (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Alamodome in an AAC battle.

UTSA ranks 69th in total offense (392.6 yards per game) and 108th in total defense (414.4 yards allowed per game) this season. UAB has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 14th-worst with 439.8 total yards allowed per game. It has been more effective on offense, posting 449.8 total yards per contest (27th-ranked).

UTSA vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

UTSA vs. UAB Key Statistics

UTSA UAB 392.6 (104th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 449.8 (25th) 414.4 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.8 (119th) 146.4 (75th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.7 (77th) 246.2 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.2 (17th) 8 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (80th) 3 (126th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (11th)

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has thrown for 761 yards (152.2 ypg) to lead UTSA, completing 65.1% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 68 rushing yards on 26 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kevorian Barnes has racked up 337 yards on 75 carries while finding paydirt two times.

Robert Henry has carried the ball 34 times for 207 yards (41.4 per game) and three touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus' team-high 384 yards as a receiver have come on 37 receptions (out of 52 targets) with four touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has reeled in 15 passes while averaging 53.8 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Devin McCuin has been the target of 19 passes and compiled 14 catches for 220 yards, an average of 44.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has compiled 1,795 yards (299.2 yards per game) while completing 75.5% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 101 yards with three touchdowns.

Jermaine Brown Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 58 carries for 270 yards, or 45.0 per game. He's found paydirt seven times on the ground, as well. Brown Jr. has also chipped in with 19 catches for 145 yards.

Isaiah Jacobs has run for 249 yards across 55 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Tejhaun Palmer has hauled in 350 receiving yards on 22 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Amare Thomas has caught 26 passes and compiled 285 receiving yards (47.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Fred Farrier II has racked up 198 reciving yards (33.0 ypg) this season.

