Who is the team to beat at the top of the UAC entering Week 7 of the college football season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team ahead of this week's games.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Central Arkansas

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-1

4-2 | 8-1 Overall Rank: 11th

11th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 8th

8th Last Game: W 38-33 vs Southeast Missouri State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Central Arkansas jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: SFA

SFA Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Austin Peay

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-3

3-2 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 73rd

73rd Last Game: W 52-10 vs Lindenwood

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Austin Peay jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. SFA

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-4

3-3 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 21st

21st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 88th

88th Last Game: L 37-31 vs Utah Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find SFA jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Central Arkansas

@ Central Arkansas Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Eastern Kentucky

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 7-2

2-3 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 14th

14th Last Game: W 32-22 vs North Alabama

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Eastern Kentucky jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Tarleton State

Tarleton State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Tarleton State

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 6-2

4-2 | 6-2 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 95th

95th Last Game: L 27-26 vs Southern Utah

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Tarleton State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Eastern Kentucky

@ Eastern Kentucky Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Southern Utah

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 3-4

2-4 | 3-4 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 37th

37th Last Game: W 27-26 vs Tarleton State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Southern Utah jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

7. Abilene Christian

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-5

2-3 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 53rd

53rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 65th

65th Last Game: L 45-31 vs North Texas

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Abilene Christian jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: North Alabama

North Alabama Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. North Alabama

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 3-7

2-4 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 65th

65th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 33rd

33rd Last Game: L 32-22 vs Eastern Kentucky

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find North Alabama jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Abilene Christian

@ Abilene Christian Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Utah Tech

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 1-8

2-4 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 94th

94th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 15th

15th Last Game: W 37-31 vs SFA

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Utah Tech jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.