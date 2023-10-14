The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3) and the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium in a clash of Big 12 foes.

Texas Tech is totaling 34.2 points per game on offense, which ranks them 34th in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 51st, surrendering 23.0 points per game. Kansas State's offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 23rd-best in the FBS with 35.8 points per game. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 20.6 points per game, which ranks 40th.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Key Statistics

Texas Tech Kansas State 398.3 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 460.2 (68th) 370.0 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.4 (27th) 178.8 (43rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.8 (19th) 219.5 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 257.4 (48th) 8 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (47th) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (121st)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has thrown for 746 yards, completing 59.3% of his passes and collecting seven touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 149 yards (24.8 ypg) on 48 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tahj Brooks has racked up 688 yards on 114 carries while finding paydirt four times.

Myles Price's team-high 271 yards as a receiver have come on 27 catches (out of 38 targets) with four touchdowns.

Jerand Bradley has hauled in 22 receptions totaling 252 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Xavier White has compiled 16 receptions for 187 yards, an average of 31.2 yards per game.

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard leads Kansas State with 1,224 yards on 106-of-173 passing with nine touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 227 rushing yards (45.4 ypg) on 38 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

DJ Giddens is his team's leading rusher with 82 carries for 488 yards, or 97.6 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well. Giddens has also chipped in with 16 catches for 135 yards.

Treshaun Ward has racked up 46 carries and totaled 227 yards with two touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott leads his team with 286 receiving yards on 20 catches with three touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks has caught 27 passes and compiled 276 receiving yards (55.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jadon Jackson's 14 grabs (on 19 targets) have netted him 181 yards (36.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

