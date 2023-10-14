The Texas State Bobcats (4-2) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. The Warhawks will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 16.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 63.5 in the outing.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas State vs. UL Monroe matchup in this article.

Texas State vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas State vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas State Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline BetMGM Texas State (-16.5) 63.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas State (-16.5) 62.5 -750 +520 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Texas State vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends

Texas State is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

The Bobcats have not covered the spread when favored by 16.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

UL Monroe has won two games against the spread this year.

The Warhawks have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.