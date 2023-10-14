The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-4) hit the road for a SWAC showdown against the Texas Southern Tigers (1-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Daytona Stadium.

Bethune-Cookman ranks 24th-worst in scoring offense (16.4 points per game), but has played a little better on defense, ranking 83rd with 30.2 points allowed per contest. Texas Southern's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, conceding 41.8 points per game, which ranks third-worst in the FCS. Offensively, it ranks 68th with 23.8 points per contest.

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

Texas Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: HBCUGo

City: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Daytona Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Texas Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Key Statistics

Texas Southern Bethune-Cookman 348.4 (80th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.2 (124th) 393.2 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.0 (44th) 182.0 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 78.2 (122nd) 166.4 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.0 (114th) 4 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (5th)

Texas Southern Stats Leaders

Jace Wilson has 479 passing yards, or 119.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 52.3% of his passes and has recorded four touchdowns with one interception. He's also chipped in on the ground with 17.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

LaDarius Owens has rushed for 404 yards on 60 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Jacorey Howard has collected 207 yards (on 39 carries) with three touchdowns.

Jyrin Johnson's 197 receiving yards (39.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions on 28 targets with two touchdowns.

Quaydarius Davis has 12 receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 171 yards (34.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

AJ Bennett has racked up 134 reciving yards (26.8 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Bethune-Cookman Stats Leaders

Walter Simmons III has thrown for 366 yards (73.2 ypg) to lead Bethune-Cookman, completing 55.3% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 91 rushing yards on 41 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jouvensly Bazil has 118 rushing yards on 22 carries with three touchdowns.

Jimmie Robinson III has been handed the ball 41 times this year and racked up 110 yards (22.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Dacarri Allen-Johnson's 144 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 20 times and has registered 17 catches and three touchdowns.

Jaewan Boyd has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 140 yards so far this campaign.

Daveno Ellington has been the target of 13 passes and compiled 12 grabs for 107 yards, an average of 21.4 yards per contest.

