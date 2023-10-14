Texas Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
According to our computer projections, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will beat the Texas Southern Tigers when the two teams match up at Daytona Stadium on Saturday, October 14, which kicks off at 3:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.
Texas Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Bethune-Cookman (-16.0)
|50.0
|Bethune-Cookman 33, Texas Southern 17
Texas Southern Betting Info (2022)
- The Tigers put together a 5-5-0 ATS record last season.
- Last year, five Tigers games went over the point total.
Bethune-Cookman Betting Info (2022)
- The Wildcats compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of seven of Wildcats games last season hit the over.
Tigers vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Bethune-Cookman
|16.4
|30.2
|31.0
|6.0
|12.8
|36.3
|Texas Southern
|23.8
|41.8
|43.0
|22.0
|11.0
|55.0
