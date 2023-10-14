In the game between the Incarnate Word Cardinals and Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Saturday, October 14 at 5:00 PM, our projection system expects the Cardinals to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Incarnate Word Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Incarnate Word (-20.6) 54.8 Incarnate Word 38, Texas A&M-Commerce 17

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 7 Southland Predictions

Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Info (2022)

Incarnate Word Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinals have posted one win against the spread this season.

Not one of the Cardinals' three games has hit the over this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lions vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Incarnate Word 35.8 16.8 48.0 14.5 27.7 18.3 Texas A&M-Commerce 18.6 31.6 25.5 29.0 14.0 33.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.