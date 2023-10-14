According to our computer model, the TCU Horned Frogs will beat the BYU Cougars when the two teams match up at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, October 14, which kicks off at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

TCU vs. BYU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction BYU (+6) Over (52.5) TCU 29, BYU 25

TCU Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Horned Frogs' implied win probability is 69.2%.

The Horned Frogs have posted two wins against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 6-point favorites or more, TCU has an ATS record of 2-3.

The Horned Frogs have had one game (out of five) hit the over this season.

The average total for TCU games this season has been 58.9, 6.4 points higher than the total for this game.

BYU Betting Info (2023)

The Cougars have a 35.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cougars is 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

When they have played as at least 6-point underdogs this season, the Cougars are 1-1 against the spread.

All Cougars three game with a set total have hit the over.

BYU games this season have averaged a total of 50.7 points, 1.8 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Horned Frogs vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed TCU 31.3 22 34.5 23 25 20 BYU 31 22.4 30 14.3 32.5 34.5

