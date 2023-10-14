The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-3) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Tarleton State Texans (4-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Roy Kidd Stadium in a UAC showdown.

While Eastern Kentucky ranks third-worst in the FCS in total defense with 522.8 yards allowed per game, it's been a different story offensively, as the Colonels rank 22nd-best in the FCS (422.8 yards per game). Tarleton State ranks 48th with 371.8 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 53rd with 346.5 total yards surrendered per contest on defense.

Tarleton State vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

3:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Richmond, Kentucky

Roy Kidd Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Tarleton State vs. Eastern Kentucky Key Statistics

Tarleton State Eastern Kentucky 371.8 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.8 (39th) 346.5 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 522.8 (122nd) 159.5 (44th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.2 (36th) 212.3 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.6 (20th) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (121st) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Tarleton State Stats Leaders

Victor Gabalis has racked up 1,258 yards (209.7 ypg) while completing 51.4% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

Kayvon Britten has run the ball 86 times for 420 yards, with six touchdowns.

Derrel Kelley III has taken 64 carries and totaled 353 yards with two touchdowns.

Benjamin Omayebu paces his team with 332 receiving yards on 39 catches.

Keylan Johnson has collected 306 receiving yards (51 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 10 receptions.

Jaden Smith has racked up 176 reciving yards (29.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has thrown for 1,278 yards (255.6 ypg) to lead Eastern Kentucky, completing 60.9% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 160 rushing yards on 37 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Joshua Carter has 341 rushing yards on 53 carries with one touchdown. He's also added nine catches for 78 yards (15.6 per game).

Braedon Sloan has 174 receiving yards (34.8 per game) on 15 catches with two touchdowns, while also racking up 52 rush yards per game and two touchdowns on the ground.

Smith's 351 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 34 times and has registered 30 catches and three touchdowns.

Hunter Brown has put together a 187-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 11 passes on 14 targets.

