The Houston Christian Huskies should come out on top in their game against the Prairie View A&M Panthers at 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, according to our computer projection model. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Prairie View A&M vs. Houston Christian Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Houston Christian (-4.5) 53.7 Houston Christian 29, Prairie View A&M 25

Week 7 SWAC Predictions

Prairie View A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers won six games against the spread last year, while failing to cover five times.

Last year, five Panthers games hit the over.

Houston Christian Betting Info (2022)

The Huskies went 3-6-1 ATS last season.

The Huskies and their opponents combined to go over the point total four out of 10 times last season.

Panthers vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Houston Christian 25.8 32.7 42.5 10.5 17.5 43.8 Prairie View A&M 21.2 35.8 23.5 28.5 20.0 41.0

