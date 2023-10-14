The Lamar Cardinals are expected to win their game against the SE Louisiana Lions at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, based on our computer model. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Lamar vs. SE Louisiana Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Lamar (-3.9) 48.5 Lamar 26, SE Louisiana 22

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Lamar Betting Info (2022)

The Cardinals went 5-6-0 ATS last year.

In Cardinals games last year, combined scoring went over the point total six times.

SE Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

The Lions have posted two wins against the spread this year.

The Lions have yet to go over the total this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SE Louisiana 18.5 34.0 16.0 24.0 19.8 39.0 Lamar 20.5 22.2 27.3 18.3 13.7 26.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.