Our computer model predicts the Incarnate Word Cardinals will defeat the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Saturday, October 14 at 5:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Incarnate Word (-20.6) 54.8 Incarnate Word 38, Texas A&M-Commerce 17

Week 7 Southland Predictions

Incarnate Word Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinals have posted one win against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have yet to go over the total this year.

Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Info (2022)

Cardinals vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Incarnate Word 35.8 16.8 48 14.5 27.7 18.3 Texas A&M-Commerce 18.6 31.6 25.5 29 14 33.3

