Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tyler County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Tyler County, Texas, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Tyler County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Cristo Rey Jesuit College Prep School Of Houston at Chester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Chester, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hemphill High School at Warren High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Warren, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colmesneil High School at Deweyville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Deweyville, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
